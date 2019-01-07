TRUMBULL COUNTY COURTS

COURTS

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Marriage licenses

Karissa N. Talcott, 20, and Raymond V. Ciccone, 23, both of Cape Coral, Fla.

Martin J. Brinker, 28, of Girard, and Alexis M. Pizzulo, 26, of Bradenton, Fla.

Joshua A. Simmons, 25, and Kortni M. Collins, 31, both of Newton Falls.

Alex J. Hackett, 23, and Kaylee E. Eakin Reider, 20, both of Warren.

Kayla A. Gault, 23, of Burghill, and Ruben A.D. Herrera, 25, of Victor, Idaho.

Robert L. Rathburn II, 47, and Rocio M. Piedra, 44, both of Warren.

Charles H. Kettering II, 34, and Jocelyn R. Puskar, 34, both of Hubbard.

Umar Rashid, 40, of Hubbard, and Sally M. Lynch, 30, of Detroit.

Jason M. Carpenter, 40, and Amanda L. Sheely, 29, both of Warren.

Edward J. Lanza, 55, and Donna J. Holmes, 57, both of Warren.

Jozey G. Steinbeck, 41, and Yvonne H. Heikkila, 48, both of Warren.

Phillip L. Cline, 70, and Diana L. Cline, 57, both of Girard.

Malcolm J. Ford, 27, of Philadelphia, Pa., and Erica B. Dodge, 27, of same.

Troy D. Seagraves, 24, of Warren, and Kirsi L. Smith, 23, of Antwerp.

James Aulet, 49, of Mineral Ridge, and Roberta Phillips, 51, of same.

Jon M. Carlson, 32, of Cortland, and Sara M. Schill, 33, of Canfield.

Angel L. Gore, 42, of Warren, and Jason W. Kirkpatrick, 38, of same.

Burton L. Miller, 37, of Masury, and Crystal L. Kohn, 36, of same.

Deonte D. Williams, 30, of Warren, and Tiffany D. Williamson, 35, of same.

Darlene R. Williams, 63, of Warren, and LV Hill, 84, of same.

Brittany L. Dripps, 28, of Hubbard, and Frank J. Zambrini III, 31, of same.

Dissolutions Asked

Dawn M. Cameron and Jason W. Cameron.

William J. Patrick and Kristina K. Patrick.

Kimberly M. Casey and James P. Casey.

James C. Edelston Jr. and Heather Edelston.

Lea L. Cascone and Carl J. Cascone.

Maurice D. Powell Sr. and Patricia A. Powell.

Divorces Asked

Brandy Alfreno v. Christopher Alfreno.

Lucy Chatfield v. Joseph Hepstall.

Victoria L. Markulin v. Page Markulin.

Pamela Arndt Linsley v. Steven Arndt Linsley.

DOCKETS

Sam Lamancusa v. Dolly S. Lenney et al, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Christie D. Beinhardt et al, foreclosure.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC v. Ernest West, foreclosure.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. v. Jane E. Moore, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. James W. Vickers, foreclosure.

Nationstar Mortgage LLC v. Kelly M. Quinn, foreclosure.

Bank of New York Mellon v. Pamela S. Solmen, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Kimberly S. Rought, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Danielle K. Martin, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Stephanie Potjunas, foreclosure.

US Bank National Association v. Sara Ross, foreclosure.

Governors Square Co. v. Joann Sullivan, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Fanmats LLC et al, other civil.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Fanmats LLC et al, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Mahmut Karaalioglu, other civil.

Meadowbrook Mall Co. v. Subway Real Estate Corp., other civil.

Kentucky Oaks Mall Co. v. Mahmut Karaalioglu, other civil.

Governors Square Co. v. Visual Communications LLC, other civil.

Aim Leasing Co. v. Secor Logistics LLC et al, other civil.

Kent State University v. Nicole Manley, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Cody R. Plyer Jones, other civil.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2005 2 v. Terri L. Ahladis, other civil.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2007 1 v. Terri L. Ahladis, other civil.

National Collegiate Student Loan Trust 2006 2 v. Terri L. Ahladis, other civil.

TD Bank USA N.A. v. Twila M. Nicholas, other civil.

Deloris Stocker v. De Cal Inc., other civil.

Tamera S. Brown v. Allstate Fire & Casualty Insurance Co., other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Ashly Hogue, other civil.

Portfolio Recovery Associates LLC v. Carl Widman, other civil.

Capital One Bank USA N.A. v. Bryan L. Morrison, other civil.

Atlantic State Insurance Co. v. Kayla Creech, other civil.

CBCS Inc. v. Trans Liner Corp., other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Heather Davis, other civil.

Grange Mutual Casualty Co. v. Sudon Bros. Inc, other civil.

Windsor House Inc. v. Steven A. Duchene, other civil.

Janet Z. Jamison v. Regina L. Kagy, other civil.

Alan J. Shapiro v. Helen Hancock, other civil.

Midland Funding LLC v. Alyssa McClimans, other civil.

Anthony G. Grech v. City of Warren, other civil.

Wilba M. Radu v. Earl Brown, other torts.

Angela Y. Stevens v. James Egner, other torts.

John M. Reed v. El Torero Inc., other torts.

Monroe Klein v. Ciara Goodemote, other torts.

Allison Desavigny v. Brooke Keller, other torts.

Janine Fogleman v. Hinckley Division et al, workers compensation.

Emilia Nogales v. Copperweld Corp. et al, workers compensation.

Lamar Thomas v. World Waste Cleveland Waste, workers compensation.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Rahim Allen, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Abeer LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. John M. Boccieri et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. William D. Campbell, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Amanda Crawford, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Arthur Einzig, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jarod V. Haines, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Adam R. Houser, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jessica Serbin, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Andrew J. Kuchmak, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Michael A. Lindus, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Jennifer R. Markle, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Marian J. Miles, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Meideedee LLC, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Leelana N. Provitt, money (4).

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lawrence J. Rankin, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Eric Richard, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Qiana Shaw, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Freddie Smith et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Lisa Stiftinger et al, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Abdo Albaadani, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Bruce M. Averback, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Summer N. Blakeny, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. CJS Janitorial Services of Northeast Ohio LLC, money (2).

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Isaiah C. Deangelis, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. James A. Hake, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kevan Jeffers, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Glenn W. Mulhollen, money (2).

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. April M. Musselman, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. David Obradovich, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. Kenneth F. Tillery, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. John R. Waldorf, money.

State of Ohio Department of Taxation v. James P. Winans, money.

Chemical Bank N.A. v. Kerri L. White, money.

Cavalry SPV I LLC v. Linda Carter, money.

MAHONING COUNTY

New Complaints

Daniel R. Yemma v. Charles S. Dempsey et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. INOC LLC et al, foreclosure.

Daniel R. Yemma v. Edward F. Goldstein, foreclosure.

Erica Rivers et al v. Minnie Balough, jury demand.

Frederick J. Kornas v. Chuang Ji et al, jury demand.

E.K. Land Co. LLC v. Russell A. Morrison et al, complaint.