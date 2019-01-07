Today is Tuesday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2019. There are 357 days left in the year.

Today is Tuesday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2019. There are 357 days left in the year.

Associated Press

1918: Mississippi becomes the first state to ratify the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, which established Prohibition.

1935: Rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley is born in Tupelo, Miss.

1976: Chinese premier Zhou Enlai, 77, dies in Beijing.

1998: Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, is sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

2008: Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton powers to victory in New Hampshire's 2008 Democratic primary in a startling upset, defeating Sen. Barack Obama and resurrecting her bid for the White House; Sen. John McCain defeats his Republican rivals to move back into contention for the GOP nomination.

2011: U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Ariz., is shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured.

2018: The Trump administration says it is ending special protections for immigrants from El Salvador, an action that could force nearly 200,000 to leave the U.S. by September 2019 or face deportation.

Vindicator files

1994: Anthony Julian, president of the Youngstown Board of Education who had said he was considering resigning, says he will serve out the remaining two years of his term because “things are too unstable” for him to leave.

Mayor Patrick Ungaro says a block of Federal Plaza West from Central Square to Phelps Street may be torn up and traffic restored. That section of the plaza contains a large fountain.

Judge William G. Houser sentences a 23-year-old Youngstown man to the maximum of 10 to 25 years in prison for firing on Youngstown Patrolman John Payne in 1991. Payne was saved by his bullet-proof vest.

1979: State Sen. Harry Meshel and the Ohio Historical Society are quietly and cautiously mapping plans for a national steel museum in the Mahoning Valley.

Despite a small army of the unemployed in the Youngstown district, it is being squeezed by acute labor shortages – especially machinists and engineers – to man some industrial facilities.

Although the 1970 census listed only 138 American Indians living in Mahoning County, the Akron American Indian Center believes there are many more, so plans are being made for a North American Indian Cultural Center on Bryson Street.

1969: A suit filed in federal court in Cleveland by Atty. Dennis Haines for Michael Herald of Cordova Avenue to force the reapportionment of Youngstown’s seven wards could delay the city’s May 6 primary.

Abe Harshman, a certified public accountant, is elected president and Atty. J.C. Brownlee, vice president, when the Youngstown Board of Education reorganizes. The board arranged to borrow $1.8 million to meet current operating costs.

Four businesses and WYTV (Channel 33) are vacated as high winds buffet the station’s 600-foot antenna, which has not been repaired after a large ceramic insulator at its base shattered.

1944: Realizing that Youngstown will have an unparalleled opportunity to attract diversified industries after the war, the Youngstown Chamber of Commerce forms an industrial development committee headed by Leon Beeghly.

Two district men are reported missing in action, Second Lt. Stephen Domiadovac of Struthers, and Staff Sgt. Robert E. Lipe of Columbiana. Marine Sgt. Frank Filicky of Youngstown is reported killed in action.

A writ of mandamus to force Mayor Ralph O’Neill to restore Dr. Joseph Ledwon to the position of parochial school dentist is filed by Attys. William Lewis and Clyde Osborne.