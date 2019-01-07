Taco Bell robbed

YOUNGSTOWN

The Taco Bell at 3726 Market St. was robbed about 10 a.m. Sunday by two people wearing masks.

Youngstown police searched the areas around Midlothian Boulevard and Erie Street for suspects but no arrests were made, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Crash causes outage

MESOPOTAMIA

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a utility pole at 5 a.m. Sunday on state Route 535 was transported to Robinson Memorial Hospital in Ravenna for treatment of injuries. Power was lost to Ohio Edison customers in the area for several hours.

The driver was not identified by authorities, and the seriousness of the driver’s injuries were unknown, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

The crash occurred in the 8000 block of Route 534 near Park Drive.

Gamblers Anonymous plans two meetings

YOUNGSTOWN/BOARDMAN

Meetings of Gamblers Anonymous are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 119 Stadium Drive, and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Christ Presbyterian Church, 3425 Hopkins Road, Youngstown (Cornersburg).

There is no charge for the meetings, although collections are taken to pay for coffee, sugar and creamer, treats and free literature. The average contribution given by members at most meetings is $2.

The closed meetings last about 90 minutes. Attendees must have suffered from a gambling addiction to participate.

Justice sought

YOUNGSTOWN

Danie Infante of Youngstown, speaking to a gathering of people outside the Sons of Borrinquen on Williamson Avenue where his brother-in-law, Bobby Robert Gonzalez Torres, was shot to death on Dec. 30, 2018, says he wants justice for his slain relative.

Infante was shot in the arm and another person was also shot, reported 21 WFMJ - TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

Before the suspect, Christian Ortiz Jordan, turned him self in in Puerto Rico, warrants for murder and two counts of felonious assault were issued.

A public viewing is at 5 p.m. Friday at Mason Memorial Funeral Home on West Rayen Avenue.

Free flu shots slated

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown City Health District will offer free flu shots at Taft Promise Neighborhood’s Wellness Wednesday program set for Wednesday.

In addition to the flu shots, the health district will also present information on immunizations and communicable diseases. The program will last hour starting at 6 p.m. in the library at Taft Elementary School, 730 East Avondale Ave.