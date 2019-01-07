Orthodox clergy bless Lake Glacier to celebrate baptism of Jesus

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Leaders of the Eastern Orthodox Clergy Association of Mahoning County presented their 13th annual Blessing of the Waters Service on Sunday, celebrating the baptism of Jesus.

The 3 p.m. service, attended by several area church leaders and an estimated 40 parishioners, was conducted on the shores of Lake Glacier at Mill Creek MetroParks at the Lower Slippery Rock pavilion parking lot.

The water service has been done for more than1,000 years, said the Rev. Thomas Constantine, pastor of St. John the Forerunner Greek Orthodox Church in Boardman and organizer of the event.

The Blessing of the Waters, one of the greatest feasts of Orthodox Christians, closes festively the 12 days that started on the Christmas Eve. It marks the Feast of Holy Theophany, the baptism of Jesus.

The Rev. Mr. Constantine was assisted by the Rev. Dan Rohan of St. Mark Orthodox Church in Liberty; the Rev. Andrew Nelko of St. John Orthodox Church in Campbell; Deacon David Gemmel; the Rev. Michael Gavrilos of St. George Orthodox Church in New Castle, Pa.; and the Rev. Joe Distefano, pastor of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown.

“It is a service we use to pray for the God’s blessing and prosperity for the entire area and everyone in it,” said Rev. Constantine.

“Because the water of Lake Glacier runs into the Mahoning River, we believe the blessing is wide spread,” Rev. Constantine said.

Also, he said, “the sanctified water, not from Lake Glacier, is used to bless the homes of parishioners and pray that the Holy Spirit Comes upon us and every aspect of our lives.”

Part of the service involves throwing a cross into Lake Glacier.

In the past, a wooden cross attached to a line was used and then pulled back to shore. However, that tradition was abandoned when the lake was polluted and now a baked cross is tossed into the lake where the geese eagerly await it as it floated away.

“It is biodegradable,” said Rev. Constantine.