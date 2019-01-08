Michigan family devastated by fatal crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The death of a Michigan family of five in a vehicle crash in Kentucky has devastated their relatives and friends.

Habib Abbas of Dearborn, a cousin of the father, told The Detroit News that when he first heard about it he didn't believe it and went about his day.

He says: "I thought it was a rumor or something and then saw it again and called his sister. She and the family are even more in denial."

Authorities identified the family members as 42-year-old Issam Abbas and Rima Abbas, 38 and their children, a boy Ali Abbas, 14 and girls Isabella Abbas, 13, and Giselle Abbas, 7.

Abbas says Issam Abbas was a lawyer and that Rima Abbas was a doctor and devoted mother to their children. He says the extended family was close and his cousin led a "beautiful life."

He added: "You don't expect a whole family to get wiped out. You think to yourself 'What's the worst-case scenario?' and that's it."