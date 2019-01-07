Jazz trio Triple Play coming to Ford hall

YOUNGSTOWN

Jazz trio Triple Play, featuring Chris Brubeck, will come to Ford Family Recital Hall, 260 W. Federal St., on March 30 for a 7 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $25 and are now on sale at youngstownsymphony.com, the DeYor Performing Arts Center box office, and by phone at 330-744-0264.

Triple Play includes Peter Madcat Ruth on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion and vocals, Joel Brown on folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals, and Brubeck on electric bass, bass trombone, piano and vocals. Brubeck is the son of late jazz great Dave Brubeck.