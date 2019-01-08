Hubbard bridge work to begin soon

HUBBARD — Mayor John Darko will give a State of the City address at the next council meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 22.

At tonight’s meeting, the mayor announced the Trumbull County Engineer’s project to replace the Myron Street bridge will begin soon.

During construction, a minimum of one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times along Myron Street except when necessary for bridge repair. The official detour will use Main Street, West Liberty Street and Caroline Avenue.

Anyone with comments about the project can contact the Gary Shaffer, deputy engineer, at the engineer’s office, 650 N. River Road, Warren or by calling 330-675-2640.

The mayor also announced the renovations on the Circle K across from the administration building on West Liberty is scheduled to be completed near March. The newly expanded store will have gas pumps and made-to-order food service.