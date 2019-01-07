Coroner: Burroughs killed by multiple gun shot wounds to chest

WARREN — The Trumbull County coroner has ruled that Matthew S. Burroughs, 35, died of multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and ruled his death a homicide.

An autopsy was conducted by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the results were supplied to the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office, which ruled on the cause.

Niles police shot Burroughs multiple times Wednesday afternoon while he sat in his car near the apartment where he lived in the Royal Mall in Niles.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations revealed Friday that Burroughs did not have a gun in the car with him, but is still trying to determine whether he was using his car as a weapon, a BCI spokesperson said.

The Niles Police Department turned over body-camera video to BCI as the agency continues to investigate why the shooting occurred and what role the officers played in the shooting.

Two Niles officers are on paid administrative leave per protocol for officer involved shootings, the Niles Police Department says.