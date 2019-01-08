UPDATE | Clemson is national champs, smashes Bama 44-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence threw three third touchdown passes to give Clemson a 44-16 victory over Alabama's Crimson Tide in the national championship game.

The Tigers scored 30 straight points after falling behind 16-14 and are one quarter away from winning their second national title in the past three seasons under coach Dabo Swinney.

Lawrence has thrown for 347 yards, with 153 of them going to fellow freshman Justyn Ross. Ross has 301 yards receiving in two playoff games, including a spectacular one-handed grab that helped set up the latest touchdown.

Alabama has never lost a game by more than 14 points since coach Nick Saban arrived in 2007.