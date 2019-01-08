Cavs' Love still weeks from return to court after surgery

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Kevin Love's comeback has been slow and steady. The Cleveland Cavaliers need it to speed up.

Love said today he's still weeks away from doing any significant on-court work as the five-time All-Star forward recovers from left foot surgery that has sidelined him nearly all season.

Love was recently cleared to accelerate his rehab, but he isn't sure when he'll play and suggested he could be out until after February's All-Star break.

"I don't know," he said when asked for a time frame on his return. "It's really tough for me to say because I don't know how my foot is going to respond. Hopefully it will be sooner rather than later."

Love has begun shooting and been "up on the toes a little bit" but not running. He's listening to his doctors and his body.

"I don't know when I'll be able to go one-on-one, two-on-two, three-on-three, but I think that's all part of the next few weeks I'd say," he said.

The 30-year-old played in just four games before undergoing surgery to have cartilage removed and fluid drained from around his left big toe. He got hurt in Cleveland's exhibition opener and tried to play through the pain before it got tough for him to walk.