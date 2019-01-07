UPDATE | Campbell Chief Puskarcik resigns amid investigation

CAMPBELL — Campbell Police Chief Dennis Puskarcik resigned today amid an internal investigation that was turned over to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Mayor Nick Phillips said Puskarcik was not asked to step down, but resigned of his own accord.

In his resignation letter, Puskarcik wrote his decision to resign came after “being exonerated of any wrong doing.”

Phillips confirmed that claim in a statement on Tuesday.

“After a thorough investigation, it was found that the integrity [of the] evidence room has not been compromised. Allegations of criminal conduct against Chief Puskarcik were unsubstantiated and the investigation only revealed police infractions in the handling of evidence ordered for destruction,” Phillips wrote in the letter.



Puskarcik came under investigation in late December after an allegation was made that he removed an item from an evidence locker without authorization.

Phillips said he hasn’t made any decisions on who will serve as the new chief.