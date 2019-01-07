Austintown racino welcomes new general manager

AUSTINTOWN — Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course today welcomes a new general manager, Allie Evangelista.

Evangelista began working for Pinnacle Entertainment in 2006 as an assistant slot manager, according to a news release. She has served in numerous positions since then, most recently as general manager at the Meadows Racetrack and Casino in Pennsylvania.

“I look forward to continuing the work that the property and Tony [general manager Anthony Frabbiele] have completed to date as we carry on our efforts to provide excellent service to our guests,” Evangelista said.

Hollywood Gaming Mahoning Valley is operated by Penn National Gaming, Inc. It is a 25,000-square-foot facility with 1,100 slot machines and live race horsing.

Evangelista will be the third general manager to oversee the facility since it opened in 2014.