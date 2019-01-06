Vigil celebrates life of man killed by Niles police

By William K. Alcorn

alcorn@vindy.com

NILES

Saturday night’s vigil at the Royal Mall Apartment & Condo Complex for Matthew Burroughs was filled with sobs, tearful memorials and calls for justice.

Burroughs, 35, who lived in the apartment complex with his girlfriend, Tara Elkins, who is five months pregnant, was shot multiple times and killed by Niles police at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday as he sat in his car.

Niles police Capt. John Marshall said officers went to the area of Burroughs’ apartment after a report that his car struck a probation officer at Niles Municipal Court while the officer tried to take him into custody at the court.

Two Niles police officers were placed on paid administrative leave in connection with the shooting and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation took over investigation of the case.

According to reports, no gun was found in Burroughs’ car, and BCI is investigating if he used his car as a weapon.

But Saturday’s event was about Burroughs’ life and how he will be missed.

Before the vigil formally began, Elkins was huddled on the stoop of the apartment she shared with Burroughs, pounding on the door, sobbing and saying, “Oh baby, Oh God,” while being comforted by friends and family.

A group of about 75 gathered in front of the apartment to participate in the vigil, largely organized by a neighbor, Erica Baughman.

“Having that many people at the vigil meant a lot of people loved him and are seeking justice,” said Elkins, who sang during the vigil a heart-felt “His Eye is on the Sparrow.”

“He loved to hear me sing. This really hurts. I want justice, and I know my daughter wants justice,” she said.

Pastor Sonya Davenport of Wings of Love and Plant the Seed ministry, among several who spoke during the vigil, said she had worked daily with Burroughs over the past five months.

“This is difficult. However, we are going to move forward,” she said.

“We’re here to celebrate Matthew’s life and not allow his last moments to define him,” said the Rev. Todd Johnson, pastor of Second Baptist Church in Warren.

“We’re here to support Matthew’s family and demand together that black lives and all lives matter and that the truth in this incident will come out,” the Rev. Mr. Johnson said.

Others said Burroughs was working to change his life, and one of Elkins’ children said she misses him.

“I want my mom to smile again. Every time I got on the phone with him I smiled all the time, and now I can’t do that anymore,” she said.