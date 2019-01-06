Mercer master gardener seminar is Saturday

Staff report

MERCER, PA.

The Mercer County Master Gardeners’ “Come Grow With Us” seminar will take place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Penn State Extension, 463 Perry Highway.

The presenters will be Jay Russell, district manager of Mercer County Conservation District, presenting “Are You Fishing for a Great Garden?”; Philip Bauerle of Allegheny County Master Gardeners, presenting “Native Pennsylvania Pollinators”; Jessica Walliser, co-host of “The Organic Gardeners” on KDKA-radio, Pittsburgh, Pa., presenting “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden”; and Nancy Knauss, state master gardener at Penn State Extension, presenting “Practical Pruning Tips for the Home Gardener.”

The cost is $55 per person, which includes a light breakfast, lunch and seminar materials. Pre-registration is required by visiting http://extension.psu.edu/come-grow-with-us or calling 1-877-345-0691 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The registration deadline is Wednesday.

If you have questions or anticipate needing special accommodations, contact Susan Lanigan at 724-662-3141.