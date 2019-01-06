Museum exhibit to tell story of Nassar abuse survivors

EAST LANSING, Mich.

Hundreds of women who say they were sexually assaulted by now-imprisoned former sports doctor Larry Nassar will be featured in a new exhibit at Michigan State University.

The “Finding Our Voice: Sister Survivors Speak” exhibition will feature teal bows that were tied to trees around campus as a reminder of the survivors, WKAR-AM reported. Teal represents support for sexual-assault survivors.

Valerie von Frank, the mother of one of Nassar’s victims, began the teal ribbon initiative with the goal of honoring her daughter and other survivors. She worked with the museum to preserve the bows after moths began to infest the ribbons, The Detroit News reported.

The nine-month exhibit will also display poetry, signs, T-shirts and other teal items Nassar victims and their supporters adopted as the community dealt with the scandal’s fallout.

The exhibit will open in April during Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

National Park Service buys MLK Jr’s birth home

ATLANTA

The National Park Service has bought the home in Atlanta, where Martin Luther King Jr. was born in 1929.

Citing a National Park Foundation release, news outlets report the civil-rights leader’s family has owned the home on Auburn Avenue for more than a century and closed the sale last month for an undisclosed amount. Congress declared the home a National Historic Site in 1980, and the National Park Service began offering tours of it in 1982.

The home was built in 1895 for a white family and bought by King’s maternal grandfather in 1909 for $3,500. King’s mother inherited it. King’s younger brother, A.D. King, and his family were the last of the King line to live there.

Largest T. rex skeleton has new display in Chicago

CHICAGO

The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton found is ready to go back on display at Chicago’s Field Museum in a new exhibition space.

The skeleton named Sue (after her discoverer, Sue Hendrickson) is now in a second-floor gallery near other dinosaurs. It opened in December. The Chicago Tribune reports the 40.5-foot skeleton shares the gallery with the skull of a triceratops and dozens of plant and animal fossils from Sue’s era.

Peter Makovicky, the museum’s curator of dinosaurs, says the second-floor gallery was always intended to be Sue’s home, but it ended up near the main north door of the museum before being disassembled earlier this year . That space is now filled by a 122-foot-long cast skeleton of a titanosaur.

Planned spy museum in Virginia gets $10M boost

FALLS CHURCH, Va.

A planned museum in Virginia dedicated to the exploits of a World War II-era spy and special-operations outfit and similar organizations has received a $10 million donation.

The Office of Strategic Services (OSS) Society announced that The Starr Foundation has made the donation toward construction of the National Museum of Intelligence and Special Operations.

The museum is planned for the Kincora development in Loudoun County.

The OSS operated during World War II and is generally acknowledged as the forerunner to the Central Intelligence Agency.

