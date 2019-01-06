METRO DIGEST || Model Railroad show set for next Sunday

Model Railroad show set for next Sunday

SALEM

The Youngstown Model Railroad Association is sponsoring its 62nd annual Model Railroad and Toy Train Flea Market from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. next Sunday at the Salem Center Plex, 1098 N. Ellsworth Ave.

Admission will be $5 for adults. Children under the age of 12 will enter for free. For reservations or information, call Jim Pope at 330-547-3614 or Darrell Balakoff at 330-718-1057, or visit www.ymra.org.

Learn myths, legends of gemstones Jan. 17

MERCER, PA.

The public is invited to join the Mercer County Conservation District at Munnell Run Farm, 753 Greenville Road, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 to hear about the myths and legends that surround gemstones. The free program will be presented by Kathy Uglow of the Crawford Conservation District.

All ages are welcome. Call 724-662-2242 to pre-register.

Volunteers needed

Trumbull Mobile Meals provides home-delivered meals to homebound Trumbull County residents and desperately needs volunteers to deliver in Niles, Cortland, Howland, Warren, Vienna, Girard, Liberty and McDonald areas as a result of a large increase in senior hunger in the community,

Anyone who can share an hour a week, or even a month should call 330-394-2538.

Board seeks input

MERCER, PA.

Mercer County Board of Elections will have two public meetings this month to discuss and make recommendations on precinct consolidations and a new voting system. The board will meet immediately after the commissioners’ regular meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 17 in the county courthouse assembly room to make a formal recommendation on precinct consolidations. Additional public input will be sought on the impending voting system purchase. The formal recommendation for a new voting system is expected to be made at a meeting at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 in the assembly room.

For more information, call 724-662-7542.

Best Small Town

VOLANT, PA.

The borough has recently been selected Best Small Town in Pennsylvania by Insider.com. The criteria for the selection were “small towns with a plethora of activities for both locals and visitors.”

Volant features 25-plus specialty shops that line Main Street, which also includes a fly-fishing stream, restaurants, wineries and a distillery, and it is surrounded by an Old Order Amish community.

Volant’s shops are open daily except for some closures during winter months.

Library book sale

HUBBARD

The Hubbard Friends of the Library’s annual book sale starts Wednesday and runs through Saturday at the library, 436 West Liberty St. Doors open at 9 a.m. Wednesday. Hours Wednesday and Thursday are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Saturday’s $2 a bag day, doors open at 9 a.m. and close at 2:45 p.m. There is no admission fee or limit on purchases. Dealers are welcome.

A large selection of books will be sold for 25 cents to a $1. Cds, dvds, computer monitors, games and puzzles will also be sold.

All funds benefit the library. For more information, call book sale Chairman Bonnie Viele at 330-534-1394.