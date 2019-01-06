MILESTONES

2010 poland grad earns doctorate IN CHEMISTRY

Allison M. Rice, daughter of Paul and Diane Rice of Poland, graduated with a doctorate degree in inorganic chemistry from the University of South Carolina. Her dissertation was “Design and Characterization of Hierarchical Fullertic Materials.” Rice published nine articles.

Rice was awarded the Burknight teaching award and a Graduate Assistance in Areas of National Need Fellowship, and is currently seeking an academic position at the university level.

She is a 2014 graduate of Westminster College, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry. She also is a 2010 graduate of Poland Seminary High School and was a class valedictorian.

