Internet of Things

YOUNGSTOWN

OH-IoT, an Internet of Things initiative between Youngstown State University, Youngstown Business Incubator and Cisco, will host a general information session and a deep-dive workshop for those interested in learning and using IoT personally or professionally.

The informational session will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday at YBI’s Tech Block Building No. 5 at 29 Vindicator Square, in the third-floor conference room.

The deep-dive event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 16 and from 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 23 at YSU’s Lincoln Hall at 31 Lincoln Ave. in room 114. Both events are free. Visit ybi.org for registration information.

Home prices up

IRVINE, CALIF.

CoreLogic, which analyzes global property data, recently released its Home Price Index and HPI forecast for November.

CoreLogic found home prices rose year over year and month over month in November, according to a news release.

Nationally, home prices rose 5.1 percent over November 2017; they rose 0.4 percent over October 2018, CoreLogic reported.

CoreLogic forecasts that home prices will rise 4.8 percent year over year from November 2018 to November 2019 and decrease by 0.8 percent from November to December 2018.

CoreLogic reports home-price growth is beginning to slow as mortgage rates increase.

Hours extended

COLUMBIANA

Generations Cafe, located at 31 S. Main St., has extended its hours of operations. The cafe is now open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Generations features coffee brews, homemade seasonal syrups, teas, as well as breakfast, lunch and snack options. It also showcases wares by local artisans and is available to rent out for special events. For information, call 330-692-0460 or visit Generationsch.com.

Speaker on tap

WARREN

The Tech Belt Energy Innovation Center and the Valley Alliance for Science and Technology announced the first speaker for the VAST Speaker Series of 2019 will be Vincenzo Liberatore from Case Western Reserve University.

The event, which will focus on bulk electricity markets, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Jan. 17 at TBEIC, 125 W. Market St.

Attendees are invited to a networking event at Modern Methods Brewery, 125 Dave Grohl Alley, after the program.

Register at vasttbeicjan2019.eventbrite.com.

The event is free for VAST members. If you are interested in a VAST membership, contact Mary Marsco at mary@tbeic.org.

Airbnb earnings

COLUMBUS

Airbnb recently reported its Ohio host community earned a combined $50 million and hosted about 460,000 guests in 2018.

The company says there are now more than 6,000 Airbnb hosts in Ohio and that hosts typically earn about $4,800 annually in supplemental income.

Topping the list of counties with the most Airbnb guests and income was Franklin County, with $11.7 million in host income. Cuyahoga County hosts earned $10 million in 2018, and Hamilton County hosts earned $8.5 million, Airbnb reported.

Staff/wire reports