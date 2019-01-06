‘Fifty-One Years Later: Remembering What is Civil: Doing What is Right’

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

The community is invited to free Martin Luther King Jr. commemoration programs Jan. 20-21 titled “Fifty-One Years Later: Remembering What is Civil: Doing What is Right.”

At 3:30 p.m. Jan. 20, there will be a community worship at Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1210 Himrod Ave., with Rev. J. Dwayne Heard.

The worship service speaker is Bishop Tracy Smith Malone of the East Ohio Conference United Methodist Church.

Malone serves as president of the General Commission on the Status and Role of Women and is a member of the board of trustees at Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary.

Malone earned a bachelor’s degree of arts in religious studies and sociology, with a minor in computer science, from North Central College in Naperville, Ill. She has a master of divinity degree from Garrett-Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, Ill. She earned a doctor of ministry degree from United Theological Seminary in Dayton.

She and husband, Derrick Malone, are the parents of two daughters.

From 8:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 21, a community workshop on institutionalized racism will take place at First Presbyterian Church, 201 Wick Ave., with Rev. Rebecca Kahnt.

There will be four workshop sessions at the church on health care access and cost, criminal justice and the opioid crisis, economic opportunities for all and youth empowerment.

The weekend is sponsored by the Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee of the Mahoning Valley.

Co-conveners for the committee are Jaladah Aslam, retired labor leader and a member of the Youngstown Warren Black Caucus; the Rev. Kenneth Simon, pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church, and chairman of the Community Mobilization Coalition; and Penny Wells, director of Mahoning Valley Sojourn to the Past.