NABJ offers opportunities for aspiring journalists

Staff report

As part of its commitment to student members and aspiring black and Hispanic journalists, the National Association of Black Journalists has extended its deadline for its student multimedia short course at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Fla.

The 2019 deadline has been extended to Jan. 15.

Short courses are taught by teams of professional journalists who provide students with information about careers in the industry, training in writing, reporting and editing, and tips on job interviews and landing the first job or internship.

The NABJ also offers students an expenses-paid fellowship to work in a fully operational newsroom to cover NABJ’s annual convention and local stories from Aug. 7-11 in Miami.

During the weeklong program, students work alongside professional journalists and public relations experts to produce daily television newscasts and newspapers; create and maintain the convention website; and coordinate and manage corporate communications for workshops, special events and NABJ’s sponsors.

Five students are selected for each of the following program areas: print, TV reporting, TV production, graphic design, photography, multimedia, copy desk, and public relations.

The 2019 applications are now open until Jan. 31.

To find out more about either application, go to https://www.nabj.org/page/OverviewSEED