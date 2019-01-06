COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS
COLUMBIANA COUNTY
NEW CASES
Margaret McConahy v. Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center et al, wrongful death.
Divorces Asked
Rhonda Ripley, 11293 Leslie Road, Rogers, v. William Ripley, Vero Beach, Fla.
John Kerchofer, 1569 Columbiana-Lisbon Road, Columbiana, v. Lori Kerchofer, 9191 North Lima Road, Poland.
Olivia Sowers, 330 Valley Road, Salem, v. Jacob Sowers, same address.
divorces granted
Renee Price v. Knowledgeborn Price.
Kelly Burnette v. Tina Burnette.
Lorianne Haddox v. Douglas Haddox.
Dissolutions asked
Maria Boyd, 50075 Stagecoach Road, East Liverpool, and Brian Boyd, 49200 Purinton Ave., East Liverpool.
DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED
Angela Maroni and Anthony Maroni.
Docket
Asset Acceptance LLC v. Mike Hill, judgment for plaintiff.
Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Matthew Holland et al, judgment for plaintiff.
TRUMBULL COUNTY
Docket
Citi Bank N.A. v. Mary J. Byard, foreclosure.
Partners for Payment Relief DE IV LLC v. Brad Weida et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. Carolyn J. Jones et al, foreclosure.
Sam Lamancusa v. James R. Frye et al, foreclosure.
Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. Chris Ellis et al, foreclosure.
US Bank N.A. v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.
ACM Vision V LLC v. Sue A. Cozin et al, foreclosure.
HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. Estate of Deborah L. Clark et al, foreclosure.
Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robin Gardner et al, default.
Chemical Bank v. Katherine McGee et al, dismissed.
Second Round Sub LLC v. John Green Jr., dismissed.
Carrie Nemitz v. Patty Baldwin et al, dismissed.
Anthony Dearce v. Charter Communications Inc., dismissed.
Darlene M. Mask v. Randstad North America Inc. et al, dismissed.
J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Joseph W. McConnell et al, dismissed.
Sam Lamancusa v. WMC Management LLC et al, dismissed.
State v. Sean M. Clemens, sentenced.
State v. Mario D. Patterson, sentenced.
State v. Jamichael D. Anderson, sentenced.
Legal Separation
Steven Reel v. Kerri Reel.
divorces
Rachael R. Vigorito v. Kenneth J. Vigorito.
Michelle Nezbeth v. Daniel P. Nezbeth II.
Earl C. Gisewhite v. Patricia L. Gisewhite.
Bernard Herbert v. Christina Herbert.
Heather Peyatt v. Robert Peyatt.
Corey A. Nemec v. Rachelle Nemec.
Jerome C. Barksdale Jr. v. Charlotte Holmes.
Kandi Lipinski v. Hank Lipinski.
Nadia R. Svoboda v. Corey J. Svoboda.
William A. Bankey v. Nichol B. Bankey.
