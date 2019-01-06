COLUMBIANA, TRUMBULL COURTS


COLUMBIANA COUNTY

NEW CASES

Margaret McConahy v. Covington Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center et al, wrongful death.

Divorces Asked

Rhonda Ripley, 11293 Leslie Road, Rogers, v. William Ripley, Vero Beach, Fla.

John Kerchofer, 1569 Columbiana-Lisbon Road, Columbiana, v. Lori Kerchofer, 9191 North Lima Road, Poland.

Olivia Sowers, 330 Valley Road, Salem, v. Jacob Sowers, same address.

divorces granted

Renee Price v. Knowledgeborn Price.

Kelly Burnette v. Tina Burnette.

Lorianne Haddox v. Douglas Haddox.

Dissolutions asked

Maria Boyd, 50075 Stagecoach Road, East Liverpool, and Brian Boyd, 49200 Purinton Ave., East Liverpool.

DISSOLUTIONS GRANTED

Angela Maroni and Anthony Maroni.

Docket

Asset Acceptance LLC v. Mike Hill, judgment for plaintiff.

Youngstown Ohio Hospital Co. LLC v. Matthew Holland et al, judgment for plaintiff.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Docket

Citi Bank N.A. v. Mary J. Byard, foreclosure.

Partners for Payment Relief DE IV LLC v. Brad Weida et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. Carolyn J. Jones et al, foreclosure.

Sam Lamancusa v. James R. Frye et al, foreclosure.

Homebridge Financial Services Inc. v. Chris Ellis et al, foreclosure.

US Bank N.A. v. Unknown Spouse et al, foreclosure.

ACM Vision V LLC v. Sue A. Cozin et al, foreclosure.

HSBC Bank USA N.A. v. Estate of Deborah L. Clark et al, foreclosure.

Credit Acceptance Corp. v. Robin Gardner et al, default.

Chemical Bank v. Katherine McGee et al, dismissed.

Second Round Sub LLC v. John Green Jr., dismissed.

Carrie Nemitz v. Patty Baldwin et al, dismissed.

Anthony Dearce v. Charter Communications Inc., dismissed.

Darlene M. Mask v. Randstad North America Inc. et al, dismissed.

J.P. Morgan Chase Bank N.A. v. Joseph W. McConnell et al, dismissed.

Sam Lamancusa v. WMC Management LLC et al, dismissed.

State v. Sean M. Clemens, sentenced.

State v. Mario D. Patterson, sentenced.

State v. Jamichael D. Anderson, sentenced.

Legal Separation

Steven Reel v. Kerri Reel.

divorces

Rachael R. Vigorito v. Kenneth J. Vigorito.

Michelle Nezbeth v. Daniel P. Nezbeth II.

Earl C. Gisewhite v. Patricia L. Gisewhite.

Bernard Herbert v. Christina Herbert.

Heather Peyatt v. Robert Peyatt.

Corey A. Nemec v. Rachelle Nemec.

Jerome C. Barksdale Jr. v. Charlotte Holmes.

Kandi Lipinski v. Hank Lipinski.

Nadia R. Svoboda v. Corey J. Svoboda.

William A. Bankey v. Nichol B. Bankey.

