Limelights and career paths

Career paths

Merrill Lynch recently announced that financial adviser Christine A. Gerst has joined the VanSuch Chahine Wealth Management Group in Merrill Lynch’s Canfield office.

“We are excited to have Christine as a new addition to the VanSuch Chahine Wealth Management Group. Her experience will be invaluable as we continue to offer personalized wealth-management strategies and tailored advice and guidance to individuals, families and businesses of Canfield and surrounding areas,” said Stephen C. VanSuch, resident director, wealth- management adviser.

Gerst, of Canfield, joined Merrill Lynch in November. She has a bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University.