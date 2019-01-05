YPD, YFD investigate shots and fire

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found 15 shell casings from two weapons after responding to gunshots and a fire about 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a 614 W. Earle Ave. home on the South Side.

Officers were called for “a large amount of gunfire” and found the front porch on fire. The fire department was called and was able to put the fire out quickly.

The home also was set on fire about 7:10 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters put out a small fire on a set of stairs outside, reports said. Reports said there was a strong odor of gasoline.

No one was injured. Reports said a man who was found in an SUV outside the home later said he was recently released from prison on a manslaughter charge and had been staying with someone who lives there. Reports said the home of the man’s mother on Halleck Street also was set on fire in December 2017.