Man gets $65K bond in drug case

By Joe Gorman

jgorman@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Friday at $65,000 in municipal court for a man arrested on felony drug charges while he is awaiting trial on other felony drug charges.

Kyronn Copeland, 27, of Alameda Avenue, was arraigned before Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Redondo Road after he was pulled over for having a cracked windshield by vice squad officers on patrol.

In the car, police found 22 painkillers, an empty magazine for a handgun, suspected marijuana and $1,167 cash.

At the Mahoning County jail, deputies found a bag of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected crack cocaine and two bags of suspected marijuana. Thursday’s arrest is his fifth since 2011 on felony drug charges.

Copeland is free on bond and facing an April 1 trial date in Mahoning County Commom Pleas Court on drug charges stemming from an arrest in January 2018 while vice squad officers were serving a search warrant investigating drug activity.

He also had drug convictions in 2011 and 2014. In 2016, he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm stemming from a case where he was arrested after a chase and he had a gun and drugs. The drug charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

At his arraignment, Copeland asked for a court-appointed lawyer but when asked by Sertick if he had a job, Copeland said no. Sertick wondered how a man with no job could have so much cash on him.

“It’s interesting that an individual who has absolutely no assets whatsoever would have $1,100 in his possession,” Sertick said.

Sertick did appoint a lawyer for Copeland because he said the money he had with him when he was arrested could be forfeited to police if he is found guilty.