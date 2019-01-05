Old hand grenade found in Boardman home

BOARDMAN

A Boardman woman called police to inspect a hand grenade she found at her township home Thursday, according to police reports.

Police assisted the Youngstown Police Bomb Squad in inspecting the grenade.

The resident discovered the grenade while cleaning out her basement, said Detective Brad Ditullio.

She told police her late husband kept the grenade as a souvenir from his time in the Army, and it had been kept in the family’s various homes for about 70 years.

Upon inspection, police determined the grenade was inert and would not detonate.

At the family’s request, police removed the grenade and a plastic starter pistol from the home.

“We might use it for training, since it’s a real grenade, but it’s inert. We can show people how much it weighs and what it looks like,” Ditullio said.