POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Austintown and the city of Canfield:

AUSTINTOWN

Dec. 29

Theft: Both license plates were stolen off a vehicle in the 3400 block of White Beech Lane.

Bad check: A $1,000 check was used to pay for services at a Wilcox Road business before the check was returned for nonsufficient funds.

Dec. 30

Auto theft: A 2005 Chevrolet Impala was stolen in the 1700 block of South Raccoon Road.

Fight: Officers answered a call pertaining to a fight between employees and an intoxicated patron at a Mahoning Avenue restaurant.

Theft: A prescription for medications was removed from a car at a Mahoning Avenue grocery store.

Burglary: To a residence in the 200 block of South Roanoke Avenue, from which four TVs, a Sony PlayStation game system, a safe, firearms, clothing and jewelry were stolen.

Theft: A man reportedly took a tote bag filled with items from Walmart, 6001 Mahoning Ave., then left in a gold Chevrolet vehicle.

Dec. 31

Criminal damaging: A vehicle in the 4800 block of Westchester Drive was found damaged.

Drugs: Officers near Idaho Road pulled over then charged David K. Dickinson, 38, of Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, with drug abuse (heroin). Dickinson, who also was wanted on a Youngstown Municipal Court warrant, admitted having a bag that contained heroin mixed with fentanyl in the car, authorities alleged.

Weapon: Police responded to a report that someone in the 100 block of Westchester Drive was trying to break into vehicles before charging Jason A. Trice of Goleta Avenue, Youngstown, with carrying a concealed weapon, attempted theft and resisting arrest. Before being apprehended nearby, Trice, 21, also had led police on a foot chase and was found with a loaded .40-caliber handgun, a report stated.

Recovered property: A handgun was found in the 3400 block of South Canfield-Niles Road.

Jan. 1

Drugs: After stopping them near North Meridian Road, authorities charged Samantha S. Young, 24, of South Main Street, Austintown, with drug abuse (heroin) as well as possessing drug-abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia, and Jade E. Antonelli, 23, of Stratford Road, Boardman, with possessing drug-abuse instruments and permitting drug abuse in a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor. Found in the car were a hypodermic syringe with a substance that tested positive for heroin and a bag with suspected heroin residue, as well as a spoon with burn marks, a shoe lace and a razor, all common in drug use, a report indicated.

Jan. 2

Arrest: After pulling him over near Mahoning and Dunlap avenues, authorities arrested Phillip P. Cox, 47, of McGuffey Road, Youngstown. He was wanted on a city warrant charging domestic violence.

Theft: Coitsville police at the Mahoning County jail exchanged custody with Austintown authorities of Jamar R. Grove, 22, of Deer Creek Court, Austintown, who faced a theft-by-deception charge, related to a Jan. 16, 2018, situation in which a driver with Fab Cabs 4 U in Boardman alleged Grove failed to pay a $65 fare after having taken him round-trip between his residence and a Boardman temporary-employment agency.

Arrest: Renee M. Dimuzio, 49, was charged with operating a vehicle impaired during a traffic stop in the 1200 block of South Raccoon Road. Dimuzio, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, refused to submit to a breath test, a report said.

Jan. 3

Domestic violence: Tremon J. Dukes, 21, of Compass West Drive, Austintown, faced a felony domestic-violence charge and a misdemeanor endangering-children charge after his girlfriend alleged that during an argument about paying for damage to their vehicle, Dukes struck her head and back as the accuser held their 6-month-old daughter. Neither the victim nor the infant had visible injuries, however, and the charge was elevated because of a prior conviction, a report showed.

Citation: Officers answered a complaint that two men were soliciting near Kirwan and Artmar drives, which led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Jason T. Hendricks-Tomaneng, 22, with violating transient vending permit laws. A records check revealed the Massillon man had been warned previously that door-to-door soliciting was illegal in the township, a report stated.

Criminal damaging: The front door to an apartment in the 900 block of Compass West Drive sustained damage.

Drugs: A traffic stop on Kirk Road led to a summons charging Noah T. Suchora, 22, with marijuana possession. Suchora, of Woodgate Street, Austintown, had four suspected marijuana cigars, along with a bag and jar that contained suspected marijuana, police alleged.

Unauthorized use of a vehicle: Officers took Robert K. Tait II, 33, of Grimm Heights Avenue, Struthers, into custody on a warrant charging him with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an Austintown woman’s 2001 Buick Century had been entered as stolen last month.

Fight: Police responded to a fight between two neighbors at an apartment building in the 900 block of Compass West Drive.

Theft: Miya C. Hewlett, 38, of Brockton Drive, Austintown, was charged after having been accused of stealing candles, fingernail polish and other merchandise last month from Dollar General, 2002 S. Raccoon Road.

Jan. 4

Arrest: Police at a Patriot Boulevard motel took into custody Wilson D. Taylor of Ninth Street, Youngstown, upon confirming Taylor, 37, was wanted on a Campbell probation-violation warrant.

CANFIELD

Dec. 29

Summons: Police on West Main Street pulled over and issued a summons charging Ryshawn Thomas, 25, of Mount Laurel, N.J., with driving under an out-of-state suspension.

Dec. 30

Citation: Howard Lewis Jr., 76, of Woodland Place, Canfield, received a citation charging him with traveling 40 mph on a portion of Fairground Boulevard with a 25-mph speed limit.