Investigators did not find gun in car of man shot to death by Niles police

;

Staff report

NILES

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation finished an examination Friday of the car Matthew Burroughs was driving Wednesday when he was killed by Niles police and found no gun inside.

“As part of the ongoing investigation, we will still determine whether the car was used as a weapon,” said Jill DelGreco, spokeswoman for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is in charge of the investigation.

Burroughs, 35, who lived in the Royal Mall apartment building near the incident, was shot multiple times as he sat in his car about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at the scene, and his body was removed from the car about 9:30 p.m. that evening. His car was removed a short time after that, a witness told The Vindicator.

Capt. John Marshall of the Niles Police Department has said officers went to the area of Burroughs’ apartment after a report from a probation officer at Niles Municipal Court that Burroughs’ car had struck the probation officer as he attempted to take Burroughs into custody at the court building.

When DelGreco was asked whether she could confirm a report that a maintenance worker at the apartment complex witnessed the shooting, she said she could not comment on what witnesses may have told investigators, but BCI investigators canvassed the apartment complex looking for witnesses. She said if anyone saw something and has not yet spoken with a detective, they should call the agency at 855-BCIOHIO (855-224-6446).

It appears five Niles police officers were around Burroughs’ car at the time of the shooting, based on videos two witnesses made on their cellphones in the seconds after the shots were fired.

The videos show the police officers apparently trying to get into the car after the shots were fired. Burroughs’ car started moving forward, crashing into other cars in the lot. One person who made a video from another angle heard police telling Burroughs to put his hands up after the gunfire stopped.

Two officers are on paid administrative leave per normal protocol for officer-involved shootings.

A warrant had been issued for Burroughs because of assault and menacing charges filed against him in a Dec. 17 incident at his apartment involving Tara Elkins, who was living at his apartment at the time.

Elkins confirmed Friday there will be a vigil at the apartment complex at 6:30 p.m. today for Burroughs.

Officials with the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office said Friday afternoon they had not been notified of results of Burroughs’ autopsy, which is being handled at the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office.