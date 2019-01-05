Family themes rank up there for Warren firefighters on promotion day

By Ed Runyan

runyan@vindy.com

WARREN

Because firefighters’ jobs require them to live with co-workers one 24-hour period out of three, their brotherhood sometimes takes on family-like qualities.

Family themes cropped up repeatedly Friday as four Warren firefighters took the oath of office in city council chambers to formalize their promotions.

Chuck Eggleston, Jarrod Parry, Jared Thomas and Trevor Robison took the oath in front of scores of family members as Eggleston was promoted to assistant chief, Parry became captain and Thomas and Robinson became lieutenants.

The openings occurred because of the Sunday retirement of Steve Williams as one of three assistant chiefs (one for each shift). Williams was a Warren firefighter 401/2 years.

There was an additional opening for lieutenant because of the Friday retirement of Mark Venzeio.

Eggleston, who replaces Williams, said Williams’ loss will be felt.

“With this being such a close brotherhood, it’s like losing a family member,” Eggleston said. “His wisdom, his leadership will be missed.”

Eggleston, whose daughter, Kennedy, 10, held the Bible as her dad was sworn in, said he looks forward to making his mark on the department but also making sure “it’s not just a few guys making the decisions.”

Eggleston, who has been with the department 22 years, said, “We have a lot of bright guys. I want to make sure we’re not overlooking good ideas.”

Ken Nussle, Warren fire chief, said the promotions “mark the passing of a torch to a new generation of firefighters.”

Parry, Thomas and Robison were hired in 2002 after voters approved an income-tax increase.

“We know they are good firefighters, but more importantly, they are good fathers,” Nussle said of the four.

Enzo Cantalamessa, Warren safety-service director, said he believes Warren firefighters are “the best in the business.”