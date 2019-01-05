BUSINESS DIGEST || Gas prices drop

Gas prices drop

YOUNGSTOWN

At $1.906, the average gas price in Northeast Ohio is nearly 11 cents cheaper this week than last week, according to AAA East Central’s weekly gas price report.

Statewide, the average is $1.93, one of the lowest in the country, AAA reported. The national gas price average is $2.25. The weekly average for the Youngstown area is $1.927.

Providing Suboxone

YOUNGSTOWN

ONE Health Ohio announced it will begin providing Suboxone, a prescription medication used to treat individuals with opioid substance-use disorders, as part of its Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT) program. This program will be offered at RISE Recovery, formerly known as ACT Center for Recovery, at 3132 Belmont Ave.

“We are passionately committed to providing evidence-based medication-assisted treatment with an individualized focus on each patient that is proven to break the cycle of relapse and restore our patients to health and happiness,” said Dr. Maria Kowal, ONE Health Ohio chief medical officer, who noted the program’s approach to treatment is multi-disciplinary.

For information about the program or patient scheduling, call 844-652-8219.

Auto sales up

CLEVELAND

New-vehicle sales in northern Ohio were strong in 2018, the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association (GCADA) reported.

Dealers sold 250,207 new vehicles in 2018, compared to 252,111 new vehicles in 2017, a 0.76 percent decline.

Used car sales were up 3.16 over the same period, GCADA reported.

The GCADA had projected northern Ohio’s new-vehicle market would be off from 2017 by 1 percent to 2 percent.

Ford recalls

Detroit

Ford is recalling more than 953,000 vehicles worldwide to replace Takata passenger air bag inflators that can explode.

The move includes 782,000 vehicles in the U.S. and is part of the largest series of recalls in U.S. history. Included are the 2010 Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX, the 2010 and 2011 Ford Ranger, 2010 to 2012 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, 2010 and 2011 Mercury Milan, and the 2010 to 2014 Ford Mustang.

Ford will notify owners about the recall starting Feb. 18. The company has replacement parts available for dealers to order.

Owners can go to https://owner.ford.com/service/frequently-asked-questions-regarding-takata-airbag-inflator-recalls.html and key in their vehicle identification number to see if their vehicles are being recalled.

Marriott data breach

BETHESDA, Md.

Marriott says fewer guest records were compromised than feared in a previously announced data breach. But the largest hotel chain in the world confirmed Friday approximately 5.25 million unencrypted passport numbers were accessed. Combined with names, addresses and other personal information, they can be used to open fraudulent accounts or be used by foreign operators.

The FBI is leading the investigation and suspect the hackers were working on behalf of the Chinese Ministry of State Security. But there is no evidence hackers were able to use the master encryption key required to gain access to that data.

