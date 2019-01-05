A deal hasn't been signed, but an understanding has been reached regarding Bo Pelini's future as Youngstown State's football coach, athletic director Ron Strollo confirmed Saturday morning.

Strollo and Pelini met for four hours on Friday and "both sides expect the relationship to continue," Strollo said.

Pelini's current four-year contract is slated to expire in February. Strollo said terms for his new deal will be finalized in February. No changes are expected with the rest of Pelini's staff. Pelini did not return a call for comment.

Pelini is 27-22 at YSU and is coming off a 4-7 season in 2018. In 2016, The Penguins went to the FCS national championship in 2016, losing to James Madison, 28-14.