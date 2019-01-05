Austintown teen to sign motivational book ‘Vision Collision’

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

An Austintown Middle School teen who wrote a motivational book is set to appear for a book signing later this month at Barnes and Noble bookstore on Boardman Poland Road.

Reagan B. Nevels plans to discuss her book, “Vision Collision,” which helps readers define their life goals and principles, during an event set for noon Jan. 19 at the bookseller, 381 Boardman Poland Road, according to a release.

The book’s five chapters are titled “What is Vision?,” “Create your Vision Board,” “Bring It Down,” “What is Collision” and “Making the Vision Work.”

Austintown School board officials discussed the event during a Friday reorganizational meeting.

The board nominated 2018 board President Don Sherwood and Vice President Robin Krempasky to reprise their roles this year.

The board also voted to table a policy adoption measure related to “career advising” that was a late addition to Friday’s agenda, after Krempasky and others said they were unfamiliar with the measure.

The board is set to convene for a work session on the board’s open-enrollment policies Jan. 28, before the regular meeting at 5 p.m. that day.