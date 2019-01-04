Youngstown man charged with firing gun in city limits

YOUNGSTOWN — A Bonnie Brae Avenue man was taken to the Mahoning County jail Thursday evening after police reports said he admitted to firing a gun during an argument.

Police were called about 7:20 p.m. to Bonnie Brae and Rogers avenues on the West Side for a report of a fight with gunfire. Witnesses told them Leslie Burke III, 19, was arguing with a woman when he pulled a gun and fired a shot.

Police searched the area and found Burke in a nearby driveway. Reports said he admitted to police to firing a .22-caliber pistol. Police did not find a gun on Burke, however.

He was booked into the jail on a charge of discharging firearms within city limits.