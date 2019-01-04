Youngstown cops cite man after foot chase

YOUNGSTOWN — Police cited a man early today for obstruction of justice after he ran away from officers investigating a gunshot sensor call.

Police were called about 1:40 a.m. to East Ravenwood Avenue on the South Side to investigate a 911 call for gunfire when they saw Carroll Braxton, 28, of Boardman and another man walking in the street at Erie Street and Hilton Avenue. When the two saw police they ran, reports said.

Braxton led police on a foot chase through several yards before he was caught, reports said. The other man got away.

Officers found a spent 9mm shell casing on East Ravenwood but Braxton did not have a gun. Police issued Braxton a citation and released him.