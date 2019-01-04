YMCA to dedicate youth learning center

BOARDMAN

The Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, is announcing the dedication of the new John and Barbara Grantonic Youth Learning Center on Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The space will function as a multiuse space providing opportunities for youth development. The after-school program, which will operate on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., will offer a place for students to get help with homework, participate in lessons that follow their school curriculum and engage in art and physical activities, including swimming.

Thomas Gasce, YMCA CEO, Beth Scheller, COO, Tom Grantonic, executive director, and the Grantonics will attend.