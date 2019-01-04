Warren woman faces traffic, child-endangering charges

WARREN — Rebecca A. Renois, 27, of Parkman Road pleaded not guilty to drunken driving, child endangering, driving under suspension and failure to stop in Warren Municipal Court on Friday.

Police said she struck a parked car on Forest Street Northwest on Thursday evening, and they found her a short distance away pushing her car and bleeding. She posted a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning she did not have to pay anything.

Police encountered her on Atlantic Street near Mahoning Avenue at 11:47 p.m. pushing her car. Blood from her nose was on her shirt and pants.

As an officer arrived, she removed a child from the rear of the car. An officer smelled alcohol and found she was driving on a suspended license.

A man approached the officer and told him Renois had struck a parked car on Forest Street and continue driving. An ambulance took Renois and her son to St. Joseph Warren Hospital for treatment.