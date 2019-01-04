Raising Cane’s breaks ground on new Boardman restaurant

Staff report

BOARDMAN

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced Thursday it has broken ground on a new restaurant in the township.

This will be the Louisiana-based company’s first location in the Youngstown area, its 30th in Ohio and its 441st overall, the company said in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to commence construction and can’t wait to give Caniacs in Youngstown a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said Eric Ongaro, president of Raising Cane’s franchisee RCO Limited.

He noted the location will feature a new Raising Cane’s design – including the state’s first double drive-thru at a Raising Cane’s.

“Our next step is to assemble a crew to join us in serving the amazing community here in Youngstown,” Ongaro added, noting the company is looking “forward to getting involved with schools and organizations in the area.”

The restaurant is known for its chicken fingers, secret-recipe sauce, crinkle-cut french fries, coleslaw and Texas toast, among other items.

The company expects the new location to open in early spring. The restaurant is located at 450 Boardman-Poland Road.