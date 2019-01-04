POLICE CALLS

A summary of recent criminal activity in Hubbard, Liberty and Girard:

HUBBARD

Dec. 31

Complaint: Officers conducted a follow-up investigation related to a complaint filed last October in which two disabled vehicles and several other junk items were found in a yard and a driveway in the 100 block of Corll Street, in violation of a city ordinance. No citations were issued during the follow-up, however.

Jan. 1

Domestic violence: After having responded to a disturbance in the 500 block of East Liberty Street, authorities charged William O. Flowers Jr., 47, of McGuffey Road Extension, Lowellville, with domestic violence, then cited him on a marijuana possession charge after alleging a bag of suspected marijuana was in his vehicle. Beforehand, Flowers’ wife showed police a cellphone that contained more than 20 text messages, one of which was a threat to kill the accuser; also, Flowers pounded on the victim’s rear door before she hid in a closet and called 911, a report showed.

Jan. 3

Citation: After pulling him over in the 200 block of West Liberty Street, police cited Robert D. Kalna, 63, of Broadway Street, Masury, on a charge of traveling 41 mph in a 25-mph zone.

LIBERTY

Dec. 28

Arrests: Police were dispatched to the Ohio Adult Parole Authority office in downtown Youngstown to pick up Jarell A. Washington, 30, of Fairgreen Avenue, then to the Mahoning County jail to take custody of Jesse R. Spragling Jr., 42, of Sherwood Avenue. The two Youngstown men were wanted on Girard Municipal Court warrants.

Burglary: To an apartment in the 200 block of Church Hill-Hubbard Road via the front door, though nothing appeared to be missing.

Arrest: Authorities received a tip regarding a wanted person at a Murray Hill Drive residence, where they arrested Mark J. Leitsch, 36, of Murray Hill, Liberty, on an Allegheny County, Pa., warrant. Also, drug-related charges were possible, pending lab results, when, police alleged, a search of his pockets turned up 13 prescription pills and several small bags containing what Leitsch admitted were drugs.

Citation: After responding to a complaint about an intoxicated person at a Belmont Avenue grocery store, authorities wrote a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Wayne A. Kohn Jr., 65, of Harding Avenue, Girard, with disorderly conduct.

Breaking and entering: A couple alleged a Youngstown man, 32, has been breaking into and staying without permission at a residence in the 2500 block of Fifth Avenue before officers reported having found a broken rear window and other signs of damage.

Dec. 29

Arrest: Boardman police relinquished custody of Jaylyn S. Coleman, 30, who listed Youngstown addresses on Willis Avenue and West Midlothian Boulevard. Coleman was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court probation-violation warrant.

Domestic violence: Aggravated-menacing and domestic-violence charges were pending against a Youngstown man, 24, after his former girlfriend alleged the man had threatened to shoot up her Goleta Avenue residence while her children were in school, causing the accuser to fear for her safety.

Arrest: After having answered a disturbance call in the 4200 block of Belmont Avenue, officers took Keiasia D. Williams, 23, into custody upon discovering Williams, of Willow Drive, Boardman, was wanted on a Youngstown domestic-violence warrant.

Domestic violence: A charge was pending against a 23-year-old Liberty man after his girlfriend alleged he grabbed and twisted her arm, then tossed the accuser to the ground and struck her during an argument related to a cellphone.

Possible identity theft: A Warner Road man told police that after having signed a document promising an interest-free rate for three credit cards, he was never charged a $30 fee, leading him to believe he may have been a victim of identity theft.

Dec. 30

Criminal damaging: A car in the 1000 block of Academy Drive was found with a broken rear window. The damage estimate was $500.

Incident: An Oakland Drive woman said a neighbor had continually knocked on her door and window in a harassing manner.

Jan. 1

Auto theft: A Frederick Street woman reported her 2004 GMC Yukon vehicle stolen at a home in the 2500 block of Homestead Road.

Theft: A Homestead Road man noticed his vehicle had been entered and a $700 drone with a camera was missing.

Theft: An Ohio driver’s license, a debit card and a high-school class ring were removed from a car someone had entered in the 2700 block of Merrill Road.

Jan. 2

Arrest: A traffic stop on Belmont Avenue resulted in Nathaniel W. Byrd’s arrest on a charge of obstructing official business when, police alleged, he provided a false name and date of birth. Byrd, 50, of Crandall Avenue, Youngstown, was wanted on several felony, misdemeanor and traffic warrants.

Domestic violence: Police filed domestic-violence and aggravated-menacing charges against Aaron L. Jones of North Heights Avenue, Youngstown, after a relative, of Aurora Circle, alleged Jones, 24, threatened to shoot him. In addition, Jones threatened to kill another family member, she alleged.

Harassment: A Church Hill Road man said his former girlfriend, of Warren, has made and sent repeated such calls and text messages to him.

GIRARD

Jan. 1

Criminal mischief: Three vehicles in the 40 block of South Davis Street were found with broken windows, resulting in a total damage estimate of $600.

Theft: A woman alleged her boyfriend stole $300 she had hidden in her Church Hill Road residence.

Jan. 2

Arrest: Officers near Liberty and Market streets pulled over and took James P. Brink, 53, into custody. Brink, of Oakview Drive, Girard, was wanted on a Girard Municipal Court warrant.

Identity fraud: An Elruth Court man told police he believed someone without authorization had used his name to take out a $2,500 student loan.

Pursuit: Weathersfield Township police submitted a completed report to Girard authorities that pertained to a vehicular pursuit late last month, part of which took place in the city, in which a man, 44, purportedly was driving a stolen truck and at one point rammed the front of a cruiser after briefly stopping and before continuing to flee. A felony charge of failure to comply with police was pending against the driver.

Recovered property: A man found a wallet on St. Clair Avenue that belongs to a man whose last known address was on West Liberty Street.

Jan. 3

Drugs: A traffic stop on East Liberty Street led to a minor-misdemeanor citation charging Richard P. Chacon, 23, of McDonald Avenue, Girard, with having a piece of marijuana with burn marks in his car.