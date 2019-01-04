Pa. Turnpike has weekend closing between New Bedford, Breezewood interchanges

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission advises motorists that the yurnpike will be closed eastbound only between the New Stanton, Exit #75, and Breezewood, Exit 161, interchanges starting at 11 p.m. Saturday until about 6 a.m. Sunday, weather permitting.

This seven-hour, eastbound-only closure is needed for crews to safely finish placing the steel bridge beams needed for the new North Center Avenue (S.R. 601) bridge that will carry traffic over the turnpike at milepost 110 in Somerset County.

Motorists will be permitted to enter the turnpike going eastbound at the Bedford Interchange, Exit 146.