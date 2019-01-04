Old hand grenade found in Boardman home

BOARDMAN — A township resident called police to inspect an old hand grenade at her Buchanan Drive home Thursday, according to police reports.

Police assisted the Youngstown Police Bomb Squad in inspecting the grenade.

The resident told police her late husband had the grenade from his time in the Army and that it had been in the family home for 70 years.

Police determined that it was inert and not able to detonate.

At the family’s request, police removed the grenade and several other military items found in the home for destruction.