Master Park to offer special program

BOARDMAN

To celebrate 35 years in business, Master Park Martial Arts International will offer a special pilot program called Harmony of Body and Mind Discipline to local students and businesses beginning this month.

Master Park notes the program “has helped many people [increase] flexibility, strength, range of motions, balance, stress release, relax, focus, breathing, confidence, discipline, respect” and provides an “excellent workout for any level and ages.”

For more information, contact Master Park at 330-965-9000, or visit MasterPark.com.

Business accounting workshop scheduled

YOUNGSTOWN

Score Youngstown and the Oak Hill Collaborative will present a free business accounting workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave.

The program is titled Basic Business Accounting: Understanding Your Small Business Bottom Line.

Topics will include financial statements, recording income and expenses, hidden deductions, new tax laws and more.

