Master Park to offer special program
Master Park to offer special program
BOARDMAN
To celebrate 35 years in business, Master Park Martial Arts International will offer a special pilot program called Harmony of Body and Mind Discipline to local students and businesses beginning this month.
Master Park notes the program “has helped many people [increase] flexibility, strength, range of motions, balance, stress release, relax, focus, breathing, confidence, discipline, respect” and provides an “excellent workout for any level and ages.”
For more information, contact Master Park at 330-965-9000, or visit MasterPark.com.
Business accounting workshop scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN
Score Youngstown and the Oak Hill Collaborative will present a free business accounting workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave.
The program is titled Basic Business Accounting: Understanding Your Small Business Bottom Line.
Topics will include financial statements, recording income and expenses, hidden deductions, new tax laws and more.
Staff report
Selected local stocks
STOCK, DIVIDENDCLOSECHANGE
Alcoa Inc., 26.240.00
Aqua America, .20 33.190.36
Avalon Holdings,2.65‚àí0.15
Chemical Bank, .2837.69‚àí0.030
Community Health Sys, .213.14‚àí0.030
Cortland Bancorp, .1120.45‚àí0.50
Farmers Nat., .0713.320.045
First Energy, .36 36.71‚àí0.010
Fifth/Third, .1624.18‚àí0.020
First Niles Financial, .057.490.00
FNB Corp., .129.950.030
General Motors, .3832.25‚àí1.39
General Electric, .128.060.010
Huntington Bank, .11 12.04‚àí0.10
JP Morgan Chase, .5697.11‚àí1.40
Key Corp, .1115.070.050
Macy’s, .38 29.76‚àí1.00
Parker Hannifin, .76144.84‚àí5.55
PNC, .75118.27‚àí0.54
Simon Prop. Grp., 2.88164.87‚àí0.14
Stoneridge 25.13‚àí0.050
United Comm. Fin., .06 8.96‚àí0.070
Selected prices from Thursday’s 4 p.m. close.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.