Man found shot in back

CAMPBELL

A Youngstown man was found in Campbell shot in his lower back and nearly nude by city police Wednesday.

The man told police a drunk man shot him in the street. Police investigated a nearby house and found an intoxicated man sleeping inside.

The man had outstanding warrants for criminal trespassing and was arrested. Spent and live ammunition, as well as the clothing and cellphone of the suspected victim, were found inside.

Police Lt. Kevin Sferra said while no charges have been brought against the man in connection with the shooting, he has not been ruled out as a suspect.

Doctor facing charges

CANFIELD

A Canfield cardiologist at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is free on his own recognizance after being charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

According to police reports, Dr. Allen Amorn, 39, is accused of sending texts to his wife two days after Christmas saying he wanted to harm himself, her and their children, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

When Mercy Health Police approached Dr. Amorn at the hospital, reports say he pulled a knife and the two officers fired stun weapons at him and he fell to the ground. Hospital police said Dr. Amorn as struggled as he was being handcuffed.

The doctor is scheduled to appear in Canfield Court today to face charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charges of menacing and resisting arrest in Youngstown Municipal Court, where he is scheduled to return in February.

YMCA to dedicate youth learning center

boardmaN

The Davis Family YMCA, 45 McClurg Road, is announcing the dedication of the new John and Barbara Grantonic Youth Learning Center on Wednesday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. The space will function as a multiuse space providing opportunities for youth development. The after-school program, which will operate on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m., will offer a place for students to get help with homework, participate in lessons that follow their school curriculum and engage in art and physical activities, including swimming.

Thomas Gasce, YMCA CEO, Beth Scheller, COO, Tom Grantonic, executive director, and the Grantonics will attend.

Blessing of Waters

YOUNGSTOWN

The 12th annual Blessing of Waters Service, sponsored and assisted by the Eastern Orthodox Clergy Association of Mahoning County, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Glacier in Mill Creek Park.

Participants should use the lower Slippery Rock parking lot. There also will be prayers offered for the area’s prosperity this year.