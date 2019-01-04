mahoning COUNTY | Indictments

A grand jury Thursday indicted these people on these charges:

Tiffany Parker, 40, Courtney Road, Beloit, obstructing justice.

Shane McElfresh, 39, Fountain Square, Austintown, domestic violence.

Taniqua Smith, 28, Gluck Street, possession of drugs.

Christopher Troisi, 49, Buckeye Circle, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Robert Maclaren, 30, East Indianola Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Wally Moxley, 28, Lee Avenue, possession of cocaine and aggravated possession of drugs.

Kennett Ayala Jiminez, 30, Atkinson Avenue, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs and operating a vehicle impaired.

Spencer Brown, 29, Pasadena Avenue, possession of cocaine, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of heroin with forfeiture specifications, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

Allante Donaldson, 28, West Ravenwood Avenue, being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Source: Mahoning County clerk of courts