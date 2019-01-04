Homeless man gets prison sentence for Youngstown robberies

YOUNGSTOWN — A homeless man was sentenced to eight years in prison today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a series of robberies he committed in 2016.

Judge Maureen Sweeney handed down the sentence to Bruce Hasley, 25, who pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and a count of aggravated robbery with a firearm specification.

Hasley was accused of robbing four people in Sepember and October of 2016 of cash and their cellphones. He used a gun in at least one of the robberies.