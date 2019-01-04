Local dance teacher offers new classes

By Samantha Phillips

sphillips@vindy.com

YOUNGSTOWN

Samir Andrades has one goal: to help others heal through art.

Andrades, a local dance teacher, will begin offering dance classes to students from low-income backgrounds for free with his City Dance Studio Youngstown program, starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 1 at the top floor of the Calvin Center for the Arts at 755 Mahoning Ave.

“A lot of dance classes cost too much for [these families],” he said. “I want to help these students in this community heal.”

Andrades teaches dance through community programs at local schools.

He believes poor behavior exhibited by some students in class has a root cause, such as problems at home, and that art can heal the pain some of his students feel.

“As humans, we are supposed to feel emotions; you can’t avoid it when you’re angry,” he said. “They can learn the rules in a positive way, they can learn through love.”

Andrades said that his own experience growing up in a poor neighborhood helps him relate to the kids.

Psychotherapist Christina Long, one of Andrades’ students from his adult classes , will assist with the program.

“Lots of these kids don’t want to talk,” Andrades said. “Dance is like therapy for them.”

He was inspired by witnessing students who are shy having breakthrough moments in his class, he said, and watching students become more confident through the arts.

Starting off, he will teach students freestyle dancing, and will progress to genres including hip-hop and ballet. Eventually, he would like to add acting classes and broaden the students’ exposure to the arts.

Volunteers will help with transportation to the arts center, Andrades said.

Erin Timms, who owns the Calvin Center building, said she was excited when Andrades proposed the idea.

“I believe in the healing power of the arts,” she said.

Those who wish to get involved can call 234-228-4286.