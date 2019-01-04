Doctor facing charges

CANFIELD

A Canfield cardiologist at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital is free on his own recognizance after being charged with domestic violence, aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

According to police reports, Dr. Allen Amorn, 39, is accused of sending texts to his wife two days after Christmas saying he wanted to harm himself, her and their children, reported 21 WFMJ-TV, The Vindicator’s broadcast partner.

When Mercy Health Police approached Dr. Amorn at the hospital, reports say he pulled a knife and the two officers fired stun weapons at him and he fell to the ground. Hospital police said Dr. Amorn struggled as he was being handcuffed.

The doctor is scheduled to appear in Canfield Court today to face charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing. He has already pleaded not guilty to the charges of menacing and resisting arrest in Youngstown Municipal Court, where he is scheduled to return in February.