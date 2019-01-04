Copeland logs 5th arrest on felony drug charges

YOUNGSTOWN

Bond was set Friday at $65,000 in municipal court for a man arrested on felony drug charges while he is awaiting trial on other felony drug charges.

Kyronn Copeland, 27, of Alameda Avenue, was arraigned before Magistrate Anthony Sertick in municipal court on charges of possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Redondo Road after he was pulled over for having a cracked windshield by vice squad officers on patrol.

In the car, police found 22 painkillers, an empty magazine for a handgun, suspected marijuana and $1,167 cash.

At the Mahoning County jail, deputies found a bag of suspected heroin, a bag of suspected crack cocaine and two bags of suspected marijuana. Thursday’s arrest is his fifth since 2011 on felony drug charges.

Read more about him in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.