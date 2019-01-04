Closure date set for GM Lordstown supplier

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A date is set for the planned closure of a township facility that supplies the General Motors Lordstown plant.

Comprehensive Logistics Co., which operates Source Providers Inc. on Victoria Road, notified the state it will “lay off a significant portion of its workforce” on March 8.

That’s according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed Dec. 21 and posted this week by the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

Comprehensive Logistics sent a letter Dec. 19 to Source Providers employees, informing them the facility would close due to General Motors’ planned shutdown of the Lordstown plant.

The Source Providers closure is expected to impact about 180 people, according to a United Steelworkers representative who represents workers there.

In its WARN notice, Comprehensive Logistics states it will “retain a small fraction of the workforce to close the facility.” The company said the number of layoffs “has not yet been determined.”

Source Providers, which employed several hundred people as of several years ago, provides logistics and warehousing to the GM Lordstown plant.

The GM plant will shut down March 11, at which time production of the Lordstown-built Chevrolet Cruze will cease, with no plans at this time for the plant to get another vehicle.

Magna’s Lordstown Seating Systems, which makes seats for GM vehicles, recently announced it, too, plans to lay off nearly all its 120 employees by the beginning of March.