Canfield doctor arraigned on criminal charges for second time this week

CANFIELD — A doctor from the city who was arraigned earlier this week in Youngstown Municipal Court on charges he threatened his wife and child was arraigned on similar charges today in Mahoning County Area Court.

Allen Amorn, 39, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing.

He was already free on bond after being arraigned Wednesday in Youngstown on misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing and resisting arrest.

A judge ordered Amorn was to have no contact with his wife or child.

Reports said sheriff’s deputies were called Dec. 27 by Amorn’s wife, who said he was working at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital when he threatened her and their child via text message. Deputies called hospital police, who tried to take Amorn into custody there.

Instead, he pulled a knife and was subdued by an electronic stun weapon. He was placed in the hospital’s psychiatric ward before he was placed in police custody.

The charge in the area court was filed by the sheriff’s office.