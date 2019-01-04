Business accounting workshop scheduled
YOUNGSTOWN
Score Youngstown and the Oak Hill Collaborative will present a free business accounting workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave.
The program is titled Basic Business Accounting: Understanding Your Small Business Bottom Line.
Topics will include financial statements, recording income and expenses, hidden deductions, new tax laws and more.
Staff report
