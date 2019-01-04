Business accounting workshop scheduled


January 4, 2019 at 12:00a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Score Youngstown and the Oak Hill Collaborative will present a free business accounting workshop from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 17 at the collaborative, 507 Oak Hill Ave.

The program is titled Basic Business Accounting: Understanding Your Small Business Bottom Line.

Topics will include financial statements, recording income and expenses, hidden deductions, new tax laws and more.

Staff report

