Boardman woman asks cops to inspect grenade

BOARDMAN

A Boardman woman called police to inspect a hand grenade she found at her township home Thursday, according to police reports.

Police assisted the Youngstown Police Bomb Squad in inspecting the grenade.

The resident discovered the grenade while cleaning out her basement, said Detective Brad Ditullio.

She told police her late husband kept the grenade as a souvenir from his time in the Army, and it had been kept in the family’s various homes for about 70 years.